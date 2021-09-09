Viral video fallout: Two juveniles charged with assaulting classmate at Sterling High School, DA's Office says

Freshman Juan Martinez Jr., who's seen in the video being punched over and over, said the attack in the school cafeteria was unprovoked.

HOUSTON — Two juveniles have been charged with assaulting a classmate at Sterling High School, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

The teens -- whose names aren't being released because of their age -- are charged with Class A assault, a misdemeanor.

After alarming video of the attack in the school cafeteria went viral, FIEL Houston, a group that helps immigrants, urged the victim to come forward.

WARNING: The video in this story is graphic; it originally aired on Sept. 9

In a news conference last week, the boy seen in the video being punched over and over was identified as Juan Martinez Jr.

The Sterling freshman said the attack was unprovoked.

“I went and grabbed my food and I went and sat down. And they just came up from behind me and started saying, like, we gotta fight you know? I was like, ‘Just leave me alone. I’m not going to fight with y’all,’ so they just started hitting me,” Martinez Jr. said.

He said other students were telling him to fight them “to be cool.”

Martinez and his family say they’re facing over $15,000 in medical bills. The boy said he had brain surgery when he was 4 years old, and any blows to the head could lead to serious injuries. He said last week he continues to experience dizziness and leg pain.

HISD released the following statement about the video.

"The district is aware of an incident that took place at Sterling High School that is currently circulating via social media. The district is investigating this matter and will take the necessary action to ensure all students have access to a safe learning environment."