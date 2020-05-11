12-year-old boy sleeping in bed shot in drive-by, Harris County sheriff’s deputies say

Anyone with information that may help investigators can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Someone fired multiple gunshots into a home in southwest Harris County early Thursday morning, wounding a juvenile, deputies said.

The shooting happened in the 6700 block of Navidad, which is in the Mission Bend area, sometime before 3 a.m., Harris County Sheriff’s Office Captain J. Shannon tweeted.

Shannon stated a 12-year-old boy was asleep in bed when he was struck once. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive.

Investigators said it appeared the shooting was a drive-by. Crime Scene & Violent Crimes are investigating.

The motive and suspect are unknown.