Juvenile shot in northeast Houston, three people detained, police say

HOUSTON — Three people were detained after a juvenile was shot in northeast Houston on Saturday.
The shooting happened around 12:25 p.m. on Denmark Street between 610 and East Crosstimbers Street, according to the Houston Police Department.
The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. We don't yet know their condition.
It's unclear whether anyone has been arrested in this incident.
