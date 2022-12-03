x
Juvenile shot in northeast Houston, three people detained, police say

The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. We don't yet know their condition.
HOUSTON — Three people were detained after a juvenile was shot in northeast Houston on Saturday.

The shooting happened around 12:25 p.m. on Denmark Street between 610 and East Crosstimbers Street, according to the Houston Police Department.

It's unclear whether anyone has been arrested in this incident.

We have a crew headed to the scene to get more information.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when we get more information.

