Juvenile shot at NE Houston apartments, HPD says

No suspect information was provided.

HOUSTON — A juvenile was shot Monday at a northeast Houston apartment complex, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the boy was shot at the Northland Woods Apartments off Vickery Drive and the Beltway, which is near Bush Intercontinental Airport.

HPD said it responded to the shooting at about 7:15 p.m.

HPD said he was alert and conscious as he was taken to an area hospital. He's expected to be OK.

Police at the scene said a 15-year-old was shot in the side of the abdomen and no organs were hit. The teen told police he and his friends were in the parking lot hanging out when someone drove up and shot them. The teen said the vehicle then drove away.

The teen was not able to provide any suspect information.

