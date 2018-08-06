HOUSTON - Nearly 130 potential jurors for the murder trial of Terry Thompson filled a Harris County courtroom on Friday.

Members of the media were sent down the hall during jury selection because Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said there was no more space inside the courtroom to fit everyone.

Thompson is accused of killing John Hernandez, 24, outside of a Denny’s restaurant in Crosby.

Cell phone video taken from an eyewitness shows Thompson on top of Hernandez restraining him in a choke hold.

Thompson’s wife, former Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Chauna Thompson, is seen next to her husband in the video.

She is also accused of murder and allegedly helped hold Hernandez down on the ground.

Reports with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office initially accused Hernandez of wrongdoing, stating he urinated in the parking lot when he approached Terry Thompson.

The Thompsons were not arrested and charged until after the cell phone video surfaced.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez requested an internal investigation of the Sheriff’s Office following the incident to be performed by the Texas Rangers.

Community activists and family members of Hernandez gathered outside of the courthouse on Friday continuing to demand “Justice for Johnny.”

“It’s been over a year since the Harris County Sheriff’s deputies tried to cover it up and blame John Hernandez for an assault,” said the Hernandez family’s attorney Randall Kallinen. “However, justice is coming.”

Jury selection for the case is expected to continue well into next week as only about 20 potential jurors were dismissed by 4 p.m. Friday.

