HOUSTON — The jury has been selected for the second murder trial of a former Texas high school football coach accused of killing his pregnant wife two decades ago.

David Temple is on trial again for the 1999 murder of Belinda Temple, his wife who was eight months pregnant when she was killed.

A jury found Temple guilty in 2007 after prosecutors said he fatally shot Belinda in the back of the head. Temple was having an affair at the time Belinda was killed, and prosecutors said he did it because he wanted out of his marriage. Temple later married his mistress.

The trial is scheduled to begin July 8.

