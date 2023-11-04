Jury duty scam is targeting Houston's medical community, constable warns

More than 60 people, including doctors, have already fallen for the phone scam, according to Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen.

HOUSTON — Some "extremely convincing" crooks are targeting members of the medical community and other Houstonians, Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen warned Tuesday.

He said more than 60 people, including doctors, have already fallen for the phone scam and for a total of about $300,000.

It's an old scam with a high-tech twist.

"So these people are extremely convincing when they call and say, 'You have a warrant for your arrest for failing to show up for jury duty,'" Rosen said. "'If you don't want to get this resolved, we're coming to your house' or 'We're coming to your place of business.'"

Spoofing law enforcement phone numbers, including Rosen's, the callers warned doctors that they'll lose their medical licenses if they don't comply.

"And sadly, doctors are working so hard now that they really don't have time to really vet the source on this," Rosen explained.

Rosen said many cases involved women in the medical field. The victims are kept on the phone and told to go buy gift cards that they load with thousands of dollars. Some victims have even undressed for the caller who said they’re checking to make sure the victim isn’t armed.

“People who are highly intelligent in our medical teams … they are falling prey to this,” Rosen said.

They've also scammed a police officer's wife and a lawyer.

Detectives are certain there are many more victims. Rosen believes some people aren't reporting the crime because they are "terribly embarrassed."

For Rosen, it's personal because the scammers are pretending to work for him, which is one reason so many people have been fooled.