Partially naked man caught in bed with child in The Woodlands, authorities say

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Parents found a half-naked man in bed with their 9-year-old daughter at an apartment complex in The Woodlands, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said they showed up at the Montfair at the Woodlands Apartments, which is near where Woodlands Parkway dead-ends into FM 2978, on Aug. 9 after getting called to the scene about reports of a home invasion.
When deputies got there, they found 25-year-old Junior Sierra in the girl's bedroom. They said he was naked from the waist down.
What happened
Detectives said they discovered that Sierra was both an employee and a resident of the apartment complex.
They said Sierra broke into the apartment unit, took his clothes off and got into bed with a 9-year-old girl.
Authorities said the child's parents heard noises coming from their daughter's room and were able to detain Sierra until they got there.
Arrested and charged
Sierra was arrested at the scene. Authorities said he was charged with burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit a sex offense, a first-degree felony. He has since been booked into the Montgomery County Jail.
More victims?
Authorities are searching for anyone else who could be a victim. Anyone who has "seen this man or had any interactions with him that would lead you to believe that he may have been attempting to target you or your children in a similar fashion, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5876 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or number 936-760-5800, Option #3 after 5 p.m. in reference to case number 22A238527. To remain anonymous, contact MultiCounty Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867)."