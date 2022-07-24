'Someone knows something' | One month after man's murder at NW Houston home, family still searching for answers

Julian Castro, 31, was shot and killed at his home on Thornwall Street last month. His family is still searching for answers.

HOUSTON — Family members of a man killed in a home invasion in northwest Houston are hoping for justice.

Julian Castro, 31, was shot and killed at his home on Thornwall Street last month. His family has partnered with Crime Stoppers and is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that can help lead to an arrest.

The shooting happened on June 6 around 6:30 p.m. at Reynaldo Castro's home. He's Julian Castro’s grandfather.

His grandfather said he had just left to go to the store when his grandson was shot and killed.

“It was horrible for me because the police were already here. They had already taken Julian to the emergency room ... then when I got there, one of the guys told me 'I’m sorry, Julian didn't make it.' It was horrible," he said.

Police said four armed men forced their way into the home before shooting and killing Julian, who was asleep in his bed.

Authorities released a photo of the suspect vehicle. They described it as being a dark-colored Toyota Puris with pink seat covers.

The family created a website with additional background on Julian’s case.

Julian's mother, Jennifer Moreno, said she's still trying to wrap her head around the tragedy.

"To be killed in your own home where you think you are safe in the comfort of your bedroom ... he was asleep in bed. He didn’t get a chance to even get out of bed,” Moreno said.

She said the family is desperate for answers.

"It's devastating to us but we're going to move forward. We're going to do what we can. Whoever did this ... justice will be served,” she said.

Moreno said she can't figure out who would target her son.

“He was a good kid. Always happy. Had a lot of friends at his funeral ... we couldn't fit them in the house, they were stacked up outside," she said.

She said the family won’t rest until the person responsible for Julian's murder is caught.

"We're just looking to get that phone ringing. Someone knows something. There were four people in this house, that came in, somebody knows something," Moreno said.