Judge to weigh bond for Deputy Darren Almendarez's accused killers

The slain deputy's family will be in the courtroom Tuesday and are hopeful the three suspects remain locked up.

A judge will weigh possible bonds for all three suspects, including a 17-year-old.

Several of Almendarez's family members will be in the courtroom, including his 14-year-old daughter, Andrea. She wants to make sure her dad's accused killers stay behind bars.

"He was my world and I was his world," Andrea said.

Andrea misses her dad every single day.

"He was the light at the end of my tunnel," Andrea said.

That light extinguished on March 31 when Almendarez left Joe V's with his wife. He was killed in a shootout with three suspects who investigators said were trying to steal his catalytic converter.

"I think he wouldn't want them to get away with it," Andrea said. "He'd want justice for himself."

The road to justice travels through a Harris County courtroom. A hearing is scheduled for a judge to decide if Joshua Stewart and Fredarius Clark will remain held without bond.

"We don't see these hearings often because it's a marshaling of all the state's evidence at the beginning of these proceedings," KHOU legal analyst Carmen Roe said.

Roe said to secure a 'no bond' the state will need to prove the defendants will be ultimately found guilty and that the death penalty will be the likely punishment.

"To show your hand this early is something that you have to believe is going to give you a tactical advantage that you need or in this case that it's warranted because we have to ensure these defendants don't go out on the street no matter what bond is set," said Roe.

Since the third suspect, Fredrick Tardy, is 17 and not eligible for the death penalty, he'll receive a bond no matter what. But the family hopes it's high enough to keep him locked up.

"I want her (the judge) to know he took away a father. He took away an uncle. A family member," Andrea said. "Someone who does something like that shouldn't get any reward for it."

A search warrant obtained by KHOU 11 News shows the suspects used the same gun in another shooting during a catalytic converter theft just two weeks prior to Almendarez's death. It's proof, the slain deputy's family says, all three accused murderers are a threat to the public.

"If they let him out on bond at any amount, they're just letting him out to do this again to somebody else. He's not going to stop," said Alice Almendarez, the deputy's niece.