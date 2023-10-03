Judge orders third-party expert to do competency evaluation on accused Santa Fe school shooter

Dimitrios Pagourtzis has been at the North Texas State Hospital since 2019 when he was declared incompetent to stand trial for the shooting.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A judge on Friday appointed an independent expert to evaluate the mental competency of the accused Santa Fe school shooter.

The third-party expert will evaluate Dimitrios Pagourtzis' mental status to determine if he's now fit to stand trial.

Pagourtzis has been at the North Texas State Hospital since 2019 when he was declared incompetent to stand trial for the shooting. In February, doctors at the hospital requested Pagourtzis be recommitted for another year so they could try to restore him to competency.

Newly-elected Judge Jeth Jones in the 122nd District Court now presides over the case.

Ten people were killed and 13 were wounded during the 2018 school shooting.

Pagourtzis was a 17-year-old student at Santa Fe High School at the time.

Survivors and families of the victims have waited nearly five years for a trial.