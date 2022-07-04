3 senior staffers of Judge Lina Hidalgo indicted in Harris County vaccine contract investigation

The charges listed are misuse of official information and tampering with records.

HOUSTON — Felony indictments have been filed against three of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's senior staffers in connection to the investigation into an $11 million COVID vaccine outreach contract.

The staffers have been identified as Aaron Dunn, Wallis Nader and Alex Triantaphyllis, according to court records.

The charges listed are misuse of official information and tampering with records.

An $11 million COVID vaccine outreach contract that was awarded to Elevate Strategies in June 2021 came under scrutiny recently after it was discovered some staffers of Judge Lina Hidalgo's Office helped the vendor obtain inside information about the contract weeks before a request for proposal was open to the public and worked to ensure another company didn’t win the contract, according to a search warrant.

The staffers reportedly began communicating with Elevate Strategies CEO Felicity Pereyra about vaccine community outreach in January 2021, a month before a request for proposal on the subject became public, according to the search warrant.

Four companies ultimately applied for the project after the request for proposal became public in February. The contract awarded to Elevate Strategies was originally approved by Harris County Commissioners Court in June 2021.

But later that contract was terminated in September 2021 after Elevate Strategies, an alleged one-person firm, came under scrutiny for its inexperience in the field of public health outreach, and for alleged political ties to local Democratic party officials.

It was chosen over the UT Health Service Center, despite UTHSC offering a lower bid and rating higher on evaluations, according to county records.