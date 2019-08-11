HOUSTON — A judge serving in Harris County has been indicted on allegations of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday morning.

Judge Alexandra Smoots-Thomas, 44, is currently the presiding judge for the 164th District Court for the State of Texas and has jurisdiction over Texas civil cases located within Harris County.

Smoots-Thomas allegedly embezzled campaign contributions individuals and political action committees had made to her re-election campaigns. She is accused of soliciting campaign contributions for 2012 and 2016 — but then using that money for non-campaign expenses, including home mortgage payments, private school tuition, personal travel expenses, personal luxury items and cash withdrawals.

A federal grand jury returned the seven-count indictment Oct. 24, which was unsealed Friday as she surrendered to federal authorities. She is expected to make her initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter Bray Friday, as early as 10 a.m.

Each count of wire fraud carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison as well as a maximum $250,000 fine.

“The defendant in this case is a judge, whose responsibilities are to make sure the law is followed and carried out,” Special Agent in Charge Perrye K. Turner, of the FBI - Houston Division, said. “She was entrusted to serve the citizens of Harris County with duty and honor. However, the allegations contained in today’s indictment show that the judge put personal enrichment over this duty and honor."

Smoots-Thomas concealed this spending from both her campaign treasurer and the Texas Ethics Commission by filing false campaign finance reports, according to the charges.

The FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ralph Imperato and John Pearson are handling the case.

According to her election website, Smoots-Hogan was born and raised in southeast Houston. She attended school at UT-Austin, University of St. Thomas and South Texas College of Law. Her law career began in Houston before she was elected in 2008 to her first term as a civil district court judge.

In 2016 she ran unopposed in the Texas 164th District Court Democratic primary, according to Ballotpedia.

