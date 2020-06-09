Who killed Juan Ortega-De Leon? Police looking for suspects responsible for his murder

Juan Ortega-De Leon was killed during a robbery on Aug. 26.

HOUSTON — Who killed Juan Ortega-De Leon?

That's what Pasadena Police, Crime Stoppers and Ortega-De Leon's family want to know after he was murdered during a robbery.

On Aug. 26 at about 12:13 a.m., two suspects allegedly approached Ortega-De Leon in the 1100 block of Burke Road and demanded his wallet.

Ortega-De Leon refused to give it up and that's when he got into a physical altercation with the suspects. Police said that's when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot Ortega-De Leon in the head.

The suspects took Ortega-De Leon's wallet and other belongings after he was shot and then ran away.

Police said the only description they have of the suspects is that they're two young Hispanic males.

If you know anything about this shooting or have information on the suspect's responsible, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM