Grand jury indicts Spring man on seven counts connected to Capitol riot

Like other members of the Capitol mob, Joshua Lollar posted selfies and videos bragging that he was breaching the Capitol and fighting with police.

HOUSTON — A Harris County grand jury has indicted a Spring man on seven charges connected to the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal investigators say Joshua Ryan Lollar was part of the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 while Congress was in the process of certifying the election results.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired after Lollar's arrest in January.

He was indicted on charges of:

Assaulting/resisting/impeding officers

Civil disorder

Tampering with a witness, victim or informant

Entering a restricted building

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in restricted building

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Demonstrating in a Capitol building

Lollar pleaded not guilty at an earlier court appearance.

Social media evidence

Like other suspects, he posted selfies and videos bragging that he was breaching the Capitol and fighting with police, according to the federal investigators.

One of his Facebook friends took screenshots and alerted the FBI.

Agents say they interviewed Lollar at his home in Spring where he admitted that he took part in the chaos. He turned over his cell phone full of evidence.

A 10-page court document details a long list of evidence against Lollar, primarily from his own social media accounts.

‘Busting in’

A selfie released by the FBI shows Lollar with the Capitol in the background and another shows him on the Capitol steps with other rioters. He was wearing a black hoodie with an American flag on it, a red MAGA ballcap, a black jacket and a grey/black gaiter-style face covering.

Lollar joined thousands of others at a rally where President Trump repeated lies about election fraud and urged them to “stop the steal” and march on the Capitol.

After the speech, hundreds of pro-Trump rioters broke through police barricades, shattered windows and climbed up the side of the Capitol to get inside.

A photo on his Facebook page shows a crowd wearing Trump gear crammed inside a hallway with the caption “Busting in.”

‘Inside the Capitol’

Another screenshot shows uniformed Metropolitan police officers in the Capitol Rotunda.

“Lollar is part of a crowd that is attempting to push through a line of law enforcement officers, including at least three MPD officers in riot control gear, who are trying to keep the crowd back,” FBI agents said.

Bodycam footage from one of the officers shows a man, believed to be Lollar, wearing a gas mask, tan body armor vest and black gloves.

“Sorry they are jamming the phones so I can’t do much about a live stream or uploading. I’ll do my best, it’s about to get spicey [sic] boi!” Lollar posted.

‘Fought with cops’

He continued to implicate himself hours later.

“Yeah, I’m good. Just got gassed and fought with cops that I never thought would happen. I don’t know what we can do, but I’m trying my best to get it done peaceful. We can’t loose [sic] our America.”

A woman, believed to be Lollar’s sister, repeatedly urged him to delete his posts and “clean his page.”

But it was too late. The damage was done.

After his arrest, Prosecutor Robert Johnson said he has a history of mental health issues.

Hundreds of other suspects, including a former Houston police officer, have been charged as a massive FBI investigation continues.

Ex-HPD Officer Tan Pham also admitted he was in the Capitol but has pleaded guilty.