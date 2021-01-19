Spring man appears before federal judge on charges related to Capitol riot

Investigators say Joshua Lollar posted pictures and video online of him clashing with police officers while storming the Capitol.

HOUSTON — A Spring man went before a federal judge Tuesday for his alleged role in the deadly Capitol riot.

Federal investigators say Joshua Ryan Lollar was part of the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 while Congress was in the process of certifying the election results.

Editor's note: The video above first aired on Friday, Jan. 20.

Like other suspects, Lollar posted selfies and videos bragging that he was breaching the Capitol and fighting with police, according to the FBI.

Agents say they interviewed Lollar at his home in Spring where he admitted that he took part in the chaos. He turned over his cell phone full of evidence.

He was arrested by FBI agents last Friday.

Lollar is charged with:

Obstructing or Impeding Law Enforcement Officer During Civil Disorder

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Obstructing Federally Protected Functions

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Impeding or Disrupting Official Functions

A 10-page court document details a long list of evidence against Lollar, primarily from his own social media accounts.

The judge set Lollar’s bond at $50,000 and he’s due back in court on Friday.

Also Tuesday, former Houston police officer Tam Dinh Pham was charged for his alleged role in the Capitol riot. FBI agents say cell phone pictures and videos gave them the evidence they needed to charge him.