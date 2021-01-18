Man wanted, accused of sexually assaulting child near Hobby area

Joseph Lemelle, 23, is charged with child sexual assault. He is also wanted for family assault charges.

HOUSTON — A man accused of sexually assaulting a child is wanted in Houston, according to investigators.

Joseph Lemelle, 23, is charged with child sexual assault. He has been charged in connection to an alleged rape in the 11400 block of Telephone Road.

Houston police learned about the victim March 10, 2020.

Investigators said the suspect is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 155 pound.

Lemelle is also charged with faces felony charges of felon in possession of weapon and assault of a family member – impeding breath/circulation. It's unclear if these charge is related to the incident.

He was previously convicted of felony theft of a firearm.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.