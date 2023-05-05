4 suspects accused of breaking into Jose Altuve's home, stealing $1M worth of jewelry on Opening Day

Patrick Bernard Maxey, 27, appeared in court Friday where prosecutors said he and 3 others stole a bunch of expensive watches from the Astros second baseman.

HOUSTON — Four people are in custody and charged with breaking into Houston Astros star Jose Altuve's home on Opening Day and stealing high-end jewelry, according to the Houston Police Department.

The three men and a woman got away with about $1M worth of jewelry, including several watches, according to court documents.

One of them, Patrick Bernard Maxey, 27, appeared in court on Friday morning on a burglary charge.

His alleged partners in crime were identified as Jordan Tarnellia, 25, Jasmyn Hall, 20, and William Jones, Jr, 28.

According to court documents, Maxey and two others broke into Altuve’s home on March 30, the same day as Opening Day for the Astros at Minute Maid Park, and took about $1M worth of jewelry.

Maxey was taken into custody by HPD on Tuesday and is being held on $200,000 bond.

On Friday, prosecutors said they have surveillance video of Maxey and the others meeting up before driving to Altuve's home. There is also surveillance video from Altuve's neighbors of the incident.

Prosecutors added that cell phone data puts Maxey at Altuve's home at the time of the burglary.

According to court records, Maxey has previous convictions for burglary including an incident in Harris County on Aug. 19, 2014, and another in Brazoria County on Aug. 12, 2016.