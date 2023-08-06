Man accused of buying stolen watches from Jose Altuve's home, prosecutors say

Four people were arrested last month and are accused of stealing nearly $1 million worth of luxury high-end watches from Altuve’s home on March 31

HOUSTON — The fifth person charged in Houston Astros star Jose Altuve’s home burglary made his first official court appearance Thursday morning after bonding out the day before.

According to court documents, Edwin Boulos, 35, is charged with felony theft in the case.

Police said Boulos is accused of buying some of the watches stolen from Altuve's home back on Opening Day in March at a fraction of the price.

His attorney didn't have much to say but told KHOU 11 News he believes his client’s case will eventually be dismissed. He also shared that the case has been transferred to another courtroom.

Boulos will now be in the same courtroom as the four other defendants charged in the same burglary case.

Those four people were arrested last month and are accused of stealing nearly $1 million worth of luxury high-end watches from Altuve’s home on March 31 as the Astros hosted Opening Day.

Prosecutors said there are phone records showing Boulos made calls to the other suspects after the burglary.