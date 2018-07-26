HOUSTON - A Jordanian man has been found guilty of capital murder in a pair of "honor killings."
On Thursday, a jury found Ali Mahwood-Awad Isran guilty of killing his daughter's husband and her best friend.
Investigators say the killings were driven by Isran's anger over his daughter Nesreen's decision to marry a Christian man.
According to detectives, Nesreen's best friend, Gelareh Bagherzadeh, was killed in November 2012 and her husband, Coty Beavers, was killed 11 months later.
Isran's wife, son, and a second daughter are also charged in the case. His daughter, Nadia, is accused of stalking her sister Nesreen and planting a GPS tracker in her car.
