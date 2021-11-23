Suspect who was out on bond wanted for murder after woman shot with her 5 kids sleeping nearby

Harris County Sheriff deputies are looking for 48-year-old Johnny Landry. He may be driving a silver Ford Flex with TX license plate number NNV-6613.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff deputies are looking for a man wanted for murder after a woman was shot and killed inside a home where her five kids were sleeping.

The man has been identified as 48-year-old Johnny Landry. He is accused of shooting 28-year-old Shaterica Anderson to death early Monday morning in the 5900 block of Cypresswood Green Drive.

Landry was last known to be driving a silver, four-door Ford Flex with Texas license plate number NNV-6613.

Deputies confirmed Landry was out on bond prior to this shooting for making a terroristic threat towards Anderson in a family violence case.

According to investigators, Landry and Anderson struggled over a gun and at some point, the gun went off and Anderson was shot. Landry then ran away after the shooting.

When deputies arrived on scene they found Anderson dead and her five children, ages 3 to 8 also inside the home. Deputies said the children were not hurt and they believe they were sleeping when their mom was shot.

They are currently in the care of the suspect's sister. It's unknown if any of the children are related to Landry.