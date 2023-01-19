Houston man sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing classmate over $250 in 2017

A Houston man took a plea deal and was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing a classmate nearly six years ago.

HOUSTON — On Wednesday, a Houston man pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing a classmate nearly six years ago.

Jesse Quinones, now 22, was 17 when he shot and killed 17-year-old Patrick Aldape. The shooting happened just before midnight on April 13, 2017. Quinones will have to serve at least half of the sentence before he's eligible for parole. He can't appeal the conviction or sentence.

“It’s good that we finally got a resolution to this case for the family,” Assistant District Attorney Casey Little said. “They have been waiting for closure since 2017, and our office is prioritizing older murder cases like this so that we can get families the justice they deserve.”

The shooting

Quinones and Aldape were students at ACE (Accelerated Center-Education). The night of the shooting, the teens met at a cul-de-sac on Slumberwood in the Northshore area. Quinones had been working on a shotgun that belonged to Aldape but brought his own 9mm pistol to the meeting.

When they met up, Quinones gave Aldape the shotgun and Aldape put it in the trunk of his car. Aldape then reminded Quinones that he owed him $250.

Quinones said he needed to go get the money and left. He drove a few blocks away, loaded his pistol and then drove back to the cul-de-sac. When he got back, Aldape walked up to his car and Quinones, sitting in the driver's seat, shot him. When Aldape fell to the ground, Quinones shot him several more times because Aldape was screaming. Quinones said he "had to finish it."

“It is obvious we have an epidemic of gun violence when teenagers are shooting each other over money while exchanging guns,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

Quinones left the cul-de-sac and ended up crashing his car about a mile and a half away on Federal. He ran from the crash scene and left the murder weapon behind.

A woman who was with Aldape drove him to an area medical center, where he later died. The woman threw the shotgun into some bushes but investigators were able to recover it.

Confession

Days after Aldape died, Quinones showed up at a Houston Police Department storefront and confessed to the shooting. He was later charged with capital murder. Since he was 17 at the time of the shooting, he was facing life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years. As part of his plea deal, Quinones pleaded guilty to murder instead of capital murder.