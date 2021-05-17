HCSO: Suspected intoxicated driver in custody, another being investigated after 2 crashes on Highway 290

The patrol vehicle was hit while the officer was assisting another crash that involved another suspected intoxicated driver, HCSO said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspected intoxicated driver is in custody and another is being investigated after two crashes Monday on Highway 290 in west Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, this scene unfolded when a suspected intoxicated driver hit a retention wall on the main lanes of the highway.

Jersey Village police officers were holding the scene until Harris County deputies arrived to investigate and that's when another suspected intoxicated driver crashed into the back of a Jersey Village patrol vehicle.

The driver in this crash and the Jersey Village officer were not injured.

The driver who hit the retention wall was taken to a nearby hospital for injures.

Harris County deputies told KHOU 11 that one of the drivers was taken into custody by the Jersey Village Police Department and the other is being investigated by HCSO.

