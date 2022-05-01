Suspect shot by officer after crashing into squad car with stolen vehicle, Jersey Village police say

Police said the suspect was shot in the shoulder and was taken to an area hospital. An officer was also injured in the incident.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect was shot Wednesday night by officers in Jersey Village, authorities said.

According to the Jersey Village Police Department, officers located a stolen vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at about 7:30 p.m.

When the officers got out of their vehicle, the driver of the stolen vehicle then crashed into the police car, according to authorities.

The passenger in the police car opened fire, striking one of the suspects in the shoulder. There were two people in the stolen car, according to authorities.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

One of the officers was also injured. Authorities said he had glass in his hands and a possible leg injury.