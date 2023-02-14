Houston man sent to prison for shooting innocent bystander at Jersey Village Kroger

Kendrick Green "targeted a complete stranger, someone he never met, and then pursued him and almost killed him," District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

HOUSTON — A Houston man who shot an innocent bystander at least six times outside a Jersey Village Kroger is going to prison, the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced.

Jurors sentenced Kendrick Green, 37, to 20 years behind bars after they convicted him last week of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“The citizens of Harris County are tired of gun violence, especially a case like this in which an incident of domestic abuse led to an innocent shopper being shot six times,” DA Kim Ogg said. “Innocent people should not have to worry about being shot while putting their groceries in their car.”

Prosecutors said Green was at the Kroger at 9125 W. Sam Houston Parkway on Aug. 6, 2021 with a woman he was dating. She said he pulled out a gun during an argument in the parking lot so she ran inside the store and hid in a restroom.

Witnesses saw Green shouting at the woman outside the store, and then he started shouting at a stranger who was loading groceries into his car.

When that driver got into his car, Green pulled up next to him so the man drove toward the front of the store. Green followed him and fired eight shots into the innocent bystander's Mercedes, hitting him in his arms and torso and grazing his neck and chin.

Assistant District Attorney Winston Griner said the victim spent months in recovery and had several surgeries after the shooting.

“This was a senseless and egregious crime,” Griner said. “The defendant targeted a complete stranger, someone he never met, and then pursued him and almost killed him.”