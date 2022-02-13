Man shot to death at Jersey Village apartment complex during argument about minor crash, police say

Investigators said the suspect got a gun out of his vehicle and shot the victim in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Pleasant Colony Drive.

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas — A man was killed in an apartment complex parking lot Sunday in Jersey Village, according to police.

The Jersey Village Police Department said it happened just after 1 p.m. at a complex in the 11000 block of Pleasant Colony Drive.

Authorities said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found the 33-year-old victim dead in the parking lot.

Investigators said they found out the shooting suspect was still at the scene and he was detained.

According to police, the suspect and victim got into an argument about a minor crash just before the shooting. Police said during the argument, the suspect got a gun out of his vehicle and shot the victim.

Jersey Village PD and the Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.