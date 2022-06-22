Judge denies bond for man charged in murder of 9-year-old Khylie Sorrells

Jeremiah Jones, 22, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was denied bond by a judge, according to court records.

HOUSTON — A man charged in the death of a little girl who was shot in the Heights earlier this month went before a judge Tuesday.

Jeremiah Jones, 22, was arrested on June 14 in the shooting death of 9-year-old Khylie Sorrells, the daughter of his ex-girlfriend Brittany Sorrells.

Jones, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was denied bond by a judge, according to court records. Jones is also accused of shooting the girl’s mother during the incident.

The deadly incident happened on June 13 at Sorrelis’ apartment complex on Oxford Street.

Jeremiah Jones' criminal history

According to court documents, Jones was out on five different bonds in Harris County when he allegedly shot Khylie and her mom.

In fact, he was released on bond just two weeks before the murder after being charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Victims' advocate Andy Kahan, with Crime Stoppers, said Jones never should have been set free.

"They had this guy multiple times, they had umpteenth chances to keep him in custody," Kahan said. "Every time he was released on bond, he violated his bond conditions by being charged with yet another crime."

Other recent cases included:

Evading in a motor vehicle

Terroristic threat against a family member

Burglary of a habitation

Jones' rap sheet dates back to at least 2018 and includes theft, burglary and trespassing.

"While everyone is entitled to a bond, if you are on bond for a felony offense and you pick up a new felony offense, you are no longer entitled to a bond and that time the judge can no bond you," KHOU 11 legal analyst Carmen Roe said.

That didn't appear to happen in Jones' case.

"In this particular case, it appears he had several opportunities where the state could have filed to no bond him and the judge could have held him in custody without a bond," Roe said.

We don't know if he committed any crimes before 2018 because he would have been a juvenile and those records aren't available.

When Jones was arrested by HPD SWAT team members Tuesday night near Spring, police say he had a gun.

Domestic disturbance ends in tragedy

Court documents tell the story of what happened leading up to the shooting.

Sorrells said Jones returned to the apartment she shares with her three children and a cousin around 10 p.m. the night of the deadly shooting.

The cousin was outside and tried to call and warn her, but by the time she answered the phone, Jones had already entered through the unlocked front door.

Sorrells said she was in bed watching a movie with her three daughters when Jones barged in. He ripped the television from the wall saying it belonged to him.

Sorrells said she broke up with Jones two months ago but he was in a jealous rage and accused her of seeing other men. After demanding her phone, he went back to the bedroom and shot Khylie in the head, according to Sorrells. She said he then shot her in the shoulder and left.

Khylie was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive. Her mom was treated for a gunshot wound and released.

Sorrells' 7-year-old and 1-year-old daughters weren't physically harmed but they apparently saw their sister get shot.

'Sweet child'

Her mom, Brittany Sorrells, said the Windsor Village Elementary School student was a good basketball player who loved to make TikTok videos. She was also in a program with the Houston Police Department.

"This senseless act of domestic violence hits home for me and the HPD family. That sweet child was a student and member of our Police Activities League (PAL) program," Police Chief Troy Finner said. "Please pray for this angel, her mother and her family."

A GoFundMe.com account has been set up to help pay for funeral and medical expenses.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24-hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.