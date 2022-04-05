Man sentenced to life in prison for killing, dismembering, dumping girlfriend's body in Greens Bayou

Jeffery Andre McDonald was sentenced to life in prison for killing and dismembering Rebecca Joy Suhrheinrich and then dumping her body in Greens Bayou in 2018.

McDonald, 50, was convicted of killing 58-year-old Rebecca Joy Suhrheinrich.

In July 2018, a manager at Suhrheinrich's apartment complex in the 200 block of Dominion Park Drive forced her way into Suhrheinrich's unit when she didn't show up for work for two days. When the manager saw blood on the walls and floor, she called 911.

A neighbor told police she heard a woman in Suhrheinrich's apartment scream "Help me!" on the night of Thursday, July 26, 2018. A couple of hours later, she heard a loud noise from the apartment that sounded like "a body being thrown against the wall."

Investigators later learned Suhrheinrich had been dating McDonald, who also lived in the complex.

“Domestic violence can impact any population, any income group, any race and any religion. It is an epidemic, and it can escalate to murder in a flash,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “I’m grateful that we were able to get justice for the victim’s family in this tragic case.”

Two days after Suhrheinrich was killed, McDonald's sister said he asked her for Clorox, Clorox wipes and latex gloves, according to court documents. She said he filled two water bottles with Clorox and became agitated when she asked why.

Later while giving him a ride, she said McDonald began banging on the car and demanded she let him out near Greens Bayou. It was the same area where deputies would find the torso wrapped in a white sheet similar to the ones in Suhrheinrich's apartment.

When McDonald was arrested, investigators said he was taking his clothes off and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.