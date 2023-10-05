After man was killed at a Zydeco party near Beaumont, investigators think his killer is in Houston

Javoris Potier, 30, was shot and killed on Easter weekend at an arena near Beaumont. The Jefferson County Sheriff said new leads are pointing them to Houston.

HOUSTON — Investigators are turning their attention to Houston to find a father’s killer. Javoris Potier, 30, was shot to death on Easter weekend at a Zydeco concert near Beaumont.

"I believe that someone in the Houston area knows exactly what happened," Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens said. "I think someone in your area has information as to where we can find the shooter."

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released a picture, showing two persons of interest from the crowd.

"A lot of people from outside our community, from the Houston community, were here for that event where the shooting occurred," Stephens said.

Potier wasn't shy about his love for Zydeco. He would often share his moves on social media.

“He liked to dance, he liked to Zydeco, he liked to listen to the music," his mother, Shanta Robinson, said. "He was just a ball of fun."

In fact, it’s the reason he was where he was the night he was shot and killed.

“I wouldn’t wish this pain on nobody," she said.

Potier told his mom he was going to a trail ride and concert at the Laday Arena near Beaumont.

“If I had to guess just by looking at the trail ride video, it’s well over 350 people," Jacoris' uncle, Jeff Robinson, said.

Potier’s family said he was a talented bull rider, with a 3-year-old son and another baby on the way.

“If you know something, please say something, please help us get justice for Javoris," Shanta said.

“It could be your sibling, it could be your brother, it could be your son, this has to stop," Jeff said.