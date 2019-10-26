BEAUMONT, Texas — An inmate in custody at the Jefferson County Correctional Center died Friday after collapsing in the jail infirmary.

Christopher Lee, 45, of Beaumont, was pronounced dead at a Beaumont hospital after being taken there by ambulance according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office.

Lee, who was placed in the infirmary when he was booked due to a pre-existing medical condition, is the second Jefferson County inmate to die this week.

Jeremy Scott, of Port Arthur, who was arrested earlier this month by Port Arthur police on an aggravated robbery charge, died after being transported to the hospital Tuesday night according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

From a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office news release…

This morning, 10/25/2019, around 11:30 a.m. a male inmate in the infirmary at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility told another inmate that he wasn't feeling well and to call the nurse.

He was in the infirmary due to an pre-existing medical condition. The inmate became unresponsive and medical personnel began CPR.

The inmate was talking again when EMS transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

While enroute to the hospital he again became unresponsive.

Despite lifesaving efforts, he did not survive.

Judge Duce Jones pronounced him deceased. An autopsy has been ordered. His family has been notified.

The deceased has been identified as 45 year old Christopher Lee of Beaumont. He was arrested yesterday by Beaumont PD for a Probation Violation Warrant stemming from charges of Evading Detention in a Motor Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

As per State Jail Commission Standards and JCSO protocol, the Texas Rangers were notified to conduct the investigation