HPD: Jeep Renegade plows through fatal crash scene, nearly striking police officers

Police were investigating the scene where a motorcycle rider died after crashing into another car pulling out of a private driveway on Highway 6.

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a driver who went right through the middle of the scene of a fatal crash in west Houston Wednesday night.

This happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of Highway 6 near Piping Rock Lane.

Houston police said the initial fatal crash occurred when a driver was pulling out of a private driveway was struck by a motorcycle heading south on Highway 6. The rider on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the car did not show any signs of intoxication.

As officers were conducting their investigation into the fatal crash, police said a red Jeep Renegade came barreling through the scene and struck one of the HPD patrol vehicles.

Several officers were forced to jump out of the way to avoid being runover by the Jeep.

No injuries were reported.

Police said they tried to pursue the Jeep but lost sight of them. They said if you have any information regarding the suspect vehicle, which likely has damage to the front left side, call Houston police at 713-884-3131.

The driver of the vehicle could face serious charges if arrested.