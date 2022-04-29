Jazmine Barnes murder suspect found guilty

Another man, Eric Black, was also charged with capital murder in connection to this shooting. He has already pleaded guilty and will be sentenced at a later date.

HOUSTON — Larry Woodruffe was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of capital murder in the 2018 shooting death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes.

The trial for Woodruffe started Tuesday and closing arguments wrapped up early Friday morning. It took the jury only a few hours to deliberate and decide on a guilty verdict.

“The death of little Jazmine Barnes devastated our entire community, and everyone connected to this case worked very long and very hard to ensure her killers were brought to justice,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Woodruffe was one of two men charged with capital murder in Jazmine Barnes' death. The other suspect, Eric Black, has already pleaded guilty in exchange for his testimony against Woodruffe.

A judge will determine his sentence at a later date, which has been capped at 35 years in prison.

Jazmine Barnes shooting

Jazmine was shot and killed on Dec. 30, 2018, after a bullet struck her in the head while she was riding in the car with her family. Woodruffe shot at Jazmine's family's vehicle, thinking he was shooting at a car with people he had argued with at a club the night before.

Instead, it was Jazmine, her mother and three sisters. Jazmine was hit in the head as she sat behind the driver’s seat. Her mom, LaPorsha Washington, was shot in the arm and her 15-year-old sister was injured when the window shattered. The two other sisters in the car weren't hurt.

Who was Jazmine Barnes

Jazmine was laid to rest nine days after she was murdered.

Jazmine was a second-grader at Sheldon ISD's Monahan Elementary. During her funeral, the superintendent spoke about her dreams of becoming a teacher.

"I tell you, I would've hired her on the spot...that says so much about Jazmine and her character. She was truly a loving child who wanted to give back as a servant, as a teacher."

Mayor Sylvester Turner also spoke at the service proclaimed Jan. 8, 2019 as "Jazmine Barnes Day" in the City of Houston.