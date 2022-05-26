Jazmine Barnes murder case: 2nd man pleads guilty to murder, sentenced to 30 years in prison

Eric Black's sentence wasn't going to exceed 35 years due to a plea deal he reached with prosecutors.

HOUSTON — The second man responsible for 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes' death has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Eric Black's sentence wasn't going to exceed 35 years due to a plea deal he reached with prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to murder in the deal earlier this year in exchange for his testimony against Larry Woodruffe, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Woodruffe was found guilty of capital murder in April and was sentenced later that month.

“Jazmine Barnes’ death was a tragic and heartbreaking example of needless and pointless gun violence, and she and her family deserved justice and they got justice,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from previous reports on the Jazmine Barnes case.

The shooting

Jazmine was shot and killed on Dec. 30, 2018, after a bullet struck her in the head while she was riding in the car with her family. Woodruffe shot at Jazmine's family's vehicle, thinking he was shooting at a car with people he had argued with at a club the night before. Black was driving the vehicle from which Woodruffe fired.

Instead, it was Jazmine, her mother and three sisters. Jazmine was hit in the head as she sat behind the driver’s seat. Her mom, LaPorsha Washington, was shot in the arm and her 15-year-old sister was injured when the window shattered. The two other sisters in the car weren't hurt.

The investigation

At the beginning of the investigation, a sketch of a White man driving a red pickup truck was shown on several news media outlets and websites based on the description from Washington's 15-year-old daughter.

That information mobilized a movement and the search for a suspected child killer. Some activities, politicians and others said they believed the shooting was a racially motivated hate crime.

"The only reason that the White man was identified is because, like I said on the stand, that was the last car that we'd seen out there. That's the only reason we said that about the man and his truck because there was nobody else to identify," Jazmine's sister Alexis Dilbert said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office retracted the sketch following the confession from Black. Black admitted he was driving with Woodruffe the day of the murder.

"Larry Woodruff half-climbed out of the passenger window and shot at Jazmine Barnes thinking it was a crew of other guys," the prosecutor in this case said. "He killed a 7-year-old kid. He nearly killed a 6-year-old kid."

Who was Jazmine Barnes

Jazmine was laid to rest nine days after she was murdered.

Jazmine was a second-grader at Sheldon ISD's Monahan Elementary. During her funeral, the superintendent spoke about her dreams of becoming a teacher.

"I tell you, I would've hired her on the spot ... that says so much about Jazmine and her character. She was truly a loving child who wanted to give back as a servant, as a teacher."