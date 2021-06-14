Man accused of killing his 15-year-old runaway sister arrested and charged, Houston police say

The day of the shooting, a family member told police the man admitted to shooting his teenager sister.

HOUSTON — Charges have been filed against a man who was previously on the run after he allegedly shot and killed his sister, Houston police said.

Note: the video in this story is from a KHOU 11 broadcast on the day of the shooting

The shooting happened after 12 a.m. last Friday in the 12600 block of South Green.

The family of the victim told police the 15-year-old girl is a frequent runaway. Both her mom and stepdad had been trying to find her for several days.

Her brother and his girlfriend found the girl at a friend's apartment. Police said the brother was holding a gun as he went to get his sister and gather her belongings, but as they were leaving, shots were fired.

The girl was struck and died at the scene, and the brother fled.

"A family member advised officers the male admitted to shooting his sister," police stated the day of the shooting.

He was later tracked down and identified as Jaylen George, 20. He is in custody and facing a capital murder charge, police announced Monday.

Police also said George already had three open felony warrants at the time of the shooting.