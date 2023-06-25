Father takes deal for beating 2-month-old premature daughter to death weeks after she got out of hospital

As part of the deal, Jason Robin will testify against the mother of the child, who is also facing charges in connection with baby Jazmine's death.

HOUSTON — Jason Robin pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to nearly five decades in prison.

Robin, 28, can't appeal the conviction or punishment. He will have to serve at least half of the time before he's eligible for parole.

"We’re here to stand up for innocent victims, and it’s hard to imagine a more innocent victim than a newborn baby. Baby Jazmine deserved to live, and we have worked hard since her death to get justice for her," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

As part of his plea arrangement, he will also testify against the child's mother for her role. They had been engaged.

Jazmine Rose Robin was born prematurely on April 30, 2018. She was delivered at 29 weeks and spent two months in the neonatal intensive care unit before the healthy girl was released to her parents on July 3, 2018. Less than two weeks later, on July 15, 2018, Jazmine was dead.

The girl was brought to the hospital with major injuries, including head trauma. She died at the hospital and doctors said she had about 70 to 80 skull fractures, dozens of rib fractures as well as long-bond fractures. She had two skull fractures, old and new brain bleeds and retinal hemorrhages in both eyes.

Prosecutors said Jason Robin's parents wanted their son to face the consequences for what he did.