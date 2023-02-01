Woman accused of letting boyfriend beat her 3-year-old child

Jasmine Renee Salas, 23, is facing a felony charge of injury to a child.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 23-year-old woman is facing a felony charge of injury to a child after authorities said she let her boyfriend beat her 3-year-old child.

Jasmine Renee Salas will make her next court appearance on Feb. 17.

According to prosecutors, Salas is the biological mother of the child. She allowed her boyfriend to beat her child on multiple occasions, according to court documents. She also is accused of not providing medical care for the child's injuries.

According to court documents, Salas watched her boyfriend beat the kid without doing anything to stop the abuse and continued to let her boyfriend watch her child for multiple days.