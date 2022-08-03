Man accused of killing beloved NE Houston store clerk is in custody in Georgia, HPD says

Jaquel Carruth is awaiting extradition to Harris County, where he's charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Jhon Dias.

HOUSTON — An arrest has been made months after a beloved store clerk was shot and killed in northeast Houston.

Jaquel Raheem Carruth, 24, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old store clerk Jhon Dias.

What happened

Just before 8 a.m. on March 20, Houston police said Carruth entered the V-Stop Food Mart in the 6500 block of Homestead Road.

Police said Carruth intended to rob the store and shot Dias in the process. Police said no money was taken from the register.

When officers arrived, they found Dias in the back office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the shooting, Carruth was seen running into a nearby neighborhood.

How was Carruth caught?

Investigators determined that Carruth had been in the store a few days before the shooting. They later identified him as a suspect and started searching for him.

Capital murder charges were filed with the Harris County District Attorney's Office on July 13.

He was later arrested in Lithonia, Georgia, where he's currently being held and awaiting extradition to Harris County.

Aftermath of shooting

The search for Dias' killer garnered a lot of community support. Quanell X was one of many who hoped to find justice for Dias. He said Dias doesn’t have any family in the United States and was working to send money back to them overseas.

"Everybody says that this was a good man who did not deserve to be gunned down in cold blood,” Quanell X said during a news conference in front of the store days after the shooting.

Customer support

Sam Smith was a regular customer at the store.

“John was a great person,” Smith said.

Smith said Dias had been working at the gas station for a little over two years.