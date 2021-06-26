Houston police need help identifying driver who killed James Turley in hit-and-run near UH campus

Police do not have any information on the suspect or his vehicle which is why they're asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping you can help them identify the suspect responsible for a deadly hit-and-run that happened in April near the University of Houston.

The victim, identified as James Turley, was riding his recumbent bike along the 4600 block of Texas Spur 5 on April 18 when he was hit by a vehicle traveling southbound on Elgin Street, police said.

The driver of the vehicle then drove away without stopping to help, according to investigators.

Turley suffered major injuries and died as a result of the crash.

Police do not have any information on the suspect or his vehicle which is why they're asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. You can also submit tips online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.