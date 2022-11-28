Houston man believed to be responsible for dozens of purse snatchings, police say

Jamell Anthony Hurst, 30, is being held on a $500,000 bond. He's believed to be responsible for more than a dozen purse-snatchings in the Houston area.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A 30-year-old man is believed to be responsible for more than a dozen purse snatchings in the Houston area, according to investigators.

Jamell Anthony Hurst, of Houston, is in custody and being charged with aggravated robbery, according to the League City Police Department. He's being held in the Galveston County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The charge stems from a violent attack earlier this month.

Police said Hurst stole a 61-year-old woman's purse as she was loading her groceries in a Kroger parking lot on Nov. 14. When the woman tried to get her purse back, she grabbed onto the vehicle Hurst was driving away from the scene, police said.

Hurst dragged the woman about 250 yards out of the parking lot and northbound on Egret Bay Boulevard, where police said he drove into traffic and swerved toward another vehicle in an attempt to get the woman off his car. The woman's body hit the back of another vehicle and she was left on the road with multiple cuts and bruises.

League City PD said it worked with the Webster Police Department, Houston Police Department and Kroger's Organized Retail Crime Division while investigating the case.