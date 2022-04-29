'I'm beyond crying' | Family of man shot, killed by Houston police said he didn't get the justice he deserved

Jalen Randle, 29, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon by an HPD Tactical Team officer who was conducting surveillance on him for outstanding warrants.

HOUSTON — Jalen Randle, 29, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon by Houston police.

His family is outraged and wants answers as to why their son had to be gunned down.

“I just want y’all to tell me what happened to my child. That’s all… just tell me what happened to my child…” says Jalen Randle's mother crying and overcome with emotion.

Jalen's family and community activist Quanell X claims the shooting that led to Randle’s death wasn’t justified.

“There was nothing that took place out here that day that justified lethal force,” says Quanell X.

The Houston Police Department said a tactical team had been surveilling Randle Wednesday morning, who was wanted on three felony warrants. Officers said they saw Randle get into the passenger seat of a car and watched the car take off.

Officers said they attempted to perform a traffic stop but the driver refused and a chase began. The chase didn't last too long before ending on Josie Street near Ledwicke.

That's when police say Randle got out of the passenger side holding a bag.

One officer then shot Randle who later died at the hospital.

After the shooting, police said they found a gun in that bag Randle was holding.

“Let me be crystal clear. The gun they found stayed in the bag," said Quanell.

“Nobody’s perfect. You not perfect… ain’t nobody in this crowd perfect. But nobody deserves to get gunned down," says Randle's brother Kerrick Floyd.

Randle’s family is saying he didn’t get the justice he deserved.

“My brother won’t see due process and that’s something I’m truly pissed off about. I can’t cry… I’m beyond crying,” says Randle's brother Bryon Jean-Louis.

They’re demanding to see the police bodycam footage.

“They got 30 days to release it. We want on that 31st day to see that footage," says Quanell.

“No matter what we say or what we do he’ll never be brought back so I’m just trying to control my emotions right now and stay at peace," says Randle's father Warren Randle.

The driver of the car Randle was in was taken into custody and the officer who shot Randle was placed on administrative leave as part of the investigation, which is customary.

HPD says body camera video will be reviewed and released to the public 30 days from the day of that shooting.

Watch: Police give details of what led to the shooting death of Jalen Randle. This video is from the day of the shooting.