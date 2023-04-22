Grand jury decision could come soon in HPD shooting of Jalen Randle last April, police union says

Saturday afternoon, tensions were high as the Randle family and other protestors stood face-to-face with lawmakers.

HOUSTON — April 27, 2023 marks one year since Jalen Randle was shot and killed by a Houston police officer.

A grand jury has been hearing evidence in the case and the Houston Police Officers' Union said a decision on whether the officer is indicted could come as early as Monday.

Randle's family has continued calls for justice. On Saturday, a protest they held brought them face-to-face with a Houston mayoral candidate as it unexpectedly collided with a Texas Democratic Caucus protest on the steps of City Hall.

"It was wrong. It was injustice. So help us," said Randle's mother, Tiffany, as she plead with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who is running for Houston mayor.

On April 27, 2022, the Houston Police Department's Narcotics Tactical Team was looking for Randle, who was wanted on three felony warrants. Randle got into the passenger seat of a car and the driver refused to stop for police. After a short pursuit, Randle got out of the car.

Body camera video shows officer Shane Privette command Randle to show his hands and opened fire as the last words left his mouth. Just two seconds after Randle left the car, he was shot in the neck and killed.

Congresswoman Jackson Lee vowed to support the family and to continue pushing for justice.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office did not specify when a grand jury decision could come down.

In the meantime, officer Privette has been back on the job with HPD and the union said they expect him to be vindicated.