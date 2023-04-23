Family of man shot, killed by HPD officer last year continue calls for justice

It's been nearly a year since Jalen Randle was shot and killed by a Houston police officer and his family is continuing their search for justice.

HOUSTON — With a possible grand jury indictment pending, Jalen Randle's family is pushing for what they're calling justice for their son.

Randle was shot and killed by a Houston police officer in April 2022. His family wants the officer to be indicted. Officials with the Houston Police Officers' Union said a grand jury decision could be coming soon.

The video may be disturbing to watch and contains violent scenes. You can view the videos on the HPD YouTube page.

"For us, it has been rough," Randle's mother, Tiffany Rachal, said.

Tiffany and Warren Randle, Jalen's father, visited their son's grave on Sunday.

"Right now, we're fighting," Tiffany said.

Jalen was 29.

"Every single day we are doing something to say that we are calling for justice," Tiffany said.

"We're working through Jalen for a bigger purpose now. And the purpose is to facilitate and to try to bring some type of justice to our city," Warren said.

On April 27, 2022, a Houston Police Department tactical team was conducting surveillance on Jalen because he had multiple outstanding warrants -- including felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault, authorities said.

Around 2 p.m. that day, they saw someone who looked like Jalen get into the passenger seat of a car that sped away from officers, sparking a brief chase.

Body cam video worn by Officer Shane Privette showed him as he got out of his car, gave Jalen a command and then shot him before finishing his sentence.

The driver of the car, E.J. Robertson, was charged with misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. His case was dismissed and he spoke to the media about the incident for the first time.

"That afternoon, I just seen someone that I had really a whole bunch of love for just be murdered. Just, I mean ... the footage is out there. I mean, people see what I see," Robertson said.

The grand jury's decision could come this week. HPOU First Vice President Ken Nealy said that after reviewing the evidence that the union has been able to see, he doesn't think Privette will be charged.

"We are able to view a lot of the evidence that's presented to the grand jury, not all of it. But I think once the grand jurors have heard all of the information and all of the evidence ... we believe that it will rule in favor of the officer without charges being filed against him," Nealy said.

Privette is on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

KHOU 11 legal analyst Carmen Roe said the timeline of the case is a bit odd.

"It's important to fully investigate a case before presenting it to a grand jury, especially one involving an officer shooting. However, a case that primarily centers around body cam footage that was released to the public 11 months ago does seem excessive," Roe said.

The anniversary of Jalen's death is approaching, intensifying feelings for his 6-year-old daughter.

"I still know that he's in my heart," Jaylaa Randle said.