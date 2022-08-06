Jalen Randle's family defends independent autopsy, press for accountability for officer who shot him

The parents of Jalen Randle want HPD to be held accountable after their son was killed by an officer in April.

HOUSTON — The parents of Jalen Randle are renewing their calls for police accountability after their son was killed by a Houston police officer in April.

This comes after claims made by attorney Benjamin Crump alleging Randle was shot in the back of his neck, according to an independent autopsy from the family.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said that the information was incorrect, and Randle was shot in the neck.

The family of Randle said HPD should not be investigating themselves in this officer-involved shooting. They also said wherever Randle got shot, it doesn’t matter, because he wasn’t a threat at the time and didn't get a chance to have his day in court.

Randle's parents are pointing to HPD bodycam video from officer Shane Privette.

They said Randle was not given a chance to obey officer commands before Privette opened fire.

Crump said an independent autopsy shows Randle was shot in the back of the neck.

Earlier this week, Finner disputed that account saying the medical examiner found a single gunshot wound to the front of the neck.

On Wednesday, an investigator with Crump's law firm said that where Randle was shot isn't the point, it's how quickly he was shot.

“It was your officer, Chief Finner, that shot Jalen Randle and that’s what we’re calling unjustifiable," Authur Reed, with Crump's law firm, said. "So you cannot justify it by saying it was the neck, the face, the head, the feet ... we don’t care where he was shot, we know that he was shot by your officer and he wasn't given a chance to comply with the officer’s command and this is not a comply-or-die state.”

HPD said when its tactical team was looking for Randle on April 27, he was wanted for three outstanding felony warrants. Randle was the passenger in a car that sped away from officers, triggering a short chase. When the car stopped, Randle jumped out and started running and was shot within seconds.

It wasn't until later that investigators found a gun in the bag Randle was carrying.

The family and their representatives said it’s still not enough to justify the shooting.

“He never pointed a gun. He never reached into the bag (it) was still zipped,” Reed said.

Randle’s parents are asking Finner to take action against the officer who pulled the trigger.

“Chief, please, I’m begging you do the right thing, your officer shot Jalen," Warren Randle said.

KHOU 11 reached out to the Houston Police Department for a response to the family's statements.