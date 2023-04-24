'A really good kid' | Father of man killed on way home from Taylor Swift show speaks out

Steve Lewis said his son was a bright light in the world and his life was just beginning.

HOUSTON — A family was left grieving after their loved one didn't make it home from the Taylor Swift concert last week. He was struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver while he was trying to push his sister's car to safety.

Who was Jacob Lewis?

"Jacob was a great person," he said.

Jacob, 20, and his sister were on the way home from the Taylor Swift concert at NRG Stadium on Friday night when her car started acting up on the Southwest Freeway. He got out to push and was almost immediately struck and killed by a suspected intoxicated driver, according to police.

"He was excited ... looking forward to going and being with his sister and sharing this experience with her. And it was a great concert ... they had a really great time," Steve said.

Steve Lewis said Jacob was a performer himself.

"He was a really talented actor and singer ... loved being on stage and performing. He was a good friend to a lot of people around him and just a really good kid," he said.

Steve said his son's spirit and love for music and performing will live on.

"The fact that other people are getting to see him perform is great. It's great that that's being shared. And that that's out there and that other people can enjoy what we've been enjoying for years," Steve said.

Katy ISD said Jacob's family is exploring the possibility of setting up a scholarship in hit name and they also set up a GoFundMe account.

The suspect

On Monday, 34-year-old Alan Hayes was in court on charges of failure to stop and render aid and driving while intoxicated. According to prosecutors, Hayes has two prior DWI convictions and was caught with drugs in Montgomery County just days before the crash.

After hitting Jacob, Hayes is accused of leaving the scene. A tow truck driver saw what happened, followed him and told police where to find him.

"Whether this guy's done it once or done it many times, it's difficult to hear, it's difficult to know that, that he made the choices and that he committed these actions and that they had this tragic consequence. But at the same time, you know, ... I don't necessarily wish any ill will on him," Steve said.

Hayes' total bond was raised to $120,000. Prosecutors said they might raise his charge to felony murder.

"You can't climb into somebody else's mind but what he admitted to was that he was scared. Ultimately, we know that is not a reason to flee," Harris County prosecutor Kelly Marshall said.