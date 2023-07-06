After skipping court appearance, woman who was arrested on IAH runway wanted by Houston police

Houston police said they issued a warrant for Ivori Howard's arrest after she failed to show up to her court appearance on Tuesday.

Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from previous reports.

Howard, 22, was supposed to go before a judge but didn't show up, according to officials. She is charged with intent to impair or interrupt the operation of critical infrastructure. Howard was supposed to go before a judge one day after the incident but did not appear. Her defense said at the hearing they had not been able to interview her. Despite her not being present, a judge set Howard's bond at $15,000.

On June 6, officials said she got all the way to a runway at IAH, causing the stoppage of all planes.

Prosecutors said Howard caused a shutdown for all planes when she go onto the airfield by going under a perimeter fence. They said it impacted not just the airport, but also passengers.

"The defendant's actions caused a shutdown of all airplanes in the area, a breach causing monetary damages, inconvenience to all passengers whose flights were stopped, and there was a great threat to safety at the airport," prosecutors said.

In the wake of the incident, Houston officials asked for a full review of the airport system. Howard's incident came within days of the airport saying it was upping security after a 26-year-old man was arrested for jumping a fence and trying to stow away on a flight.

Augusto Bernal, the Houston Airport System communications director, said they'll add more patrols after the latest breach. He admits it's impossible to constantly monitor the extensive airport area of 10,000 acres and 40 square kilometers and it's especially challenging at night.