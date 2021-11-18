'It felt like the Earth opened up and tried to swallow me whole' | Cavanna Smith's sister pleas with Houston to help find accused killer

Brittany Wilson said her 25-year-old sister was a teacher working on her master's degree in criminal justice. She was also expecting her first child.

HOUSTON — The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend is still on the run and her family is pleading for the public's help to track him down.

Cavanna Smith, 25, was shot and killed last month, a day after she had an ultrasound confirming she was pregnant.

Kwanmaine Boyd, also 25, has been charged with capital murder but police can't find him.

“The day I found out my sister was no longer here, it felt like the Earth opened up and tried to swallow me whole. Grief sucks,” Brittany Wilson said. “We have to talk about it because we need help. And so I’m asking the public, if you see him, to let someone know. I don’t care, you don’t have to give people your name. You don’t have to show up in court. We just want to know where he’s at.”

Cavanna was a teacher at Kipp Public Charter Schools and was working towards master's degree in criminal justice, according to Brittany.

"So youth probation. She had a heart for children,” Brittany told us.

“She was a character,” she said of her younger sister who is seen having a zest for life in videos and photos posted to social media. “She was also the middle child. So she had a little bit of that middle child syndrome.”

Brittany said tests confirmed Cavanna was pregnant in early October and she was about a month along when she disappeared on October 6.

The victim sent a text message at 6:42 a.m.

"And it just said 'I’m going to get my money from Kwan. I’m at this location if anything happens,' and she dropped her GPS location," Brittany said.

Cavanna Smith was shot dead in a N Houston street Oct. 6th. An ultrasound, a day before, confirmed the 25YO was pregnant.@houstonpolice suspect her boyfriend, Kwanmaine Boyd, killed her.



She said "Kwan" is Kwanmaine Boyd who Wilson identified as her sister’s boyfriend.

The next message at 6:45 a.m. was ominous.

"I've been kidnapped... I'm in the back of Kwan truck."

The family later found Cavanna's purse, keys and her favorite jacket in the car outside Boyd's Houston apartment.

"Then we knew something’s not right," Brittany said.

Houston police found 25-year old Cavanna Smith shot to death in the middle of Reid Street hours earlier but hadn't identified her yet. Detectives later found two pregnancy tests and a card telling Boyd she was going to have his baby.

As time passes, Wilson said she’s learning more about the day her sister died. The criminal justice student apparently sent messages to friends, left clues about her possible kidnapping.