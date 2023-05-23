Isaac & Moore founder accused of stealing thousands from investors

Isaca Donta Moore is accused of taking thousands of dollars from multiple investors.

HOUSTON — Houston fashion CEO of Isaac & Moore is facing several charges of theft.

Isaca Donta Moore was seen in the courthouse hallway Tuesday morning waiting for his hearing only for it to be rescheduled. He is accused of taking thousands of dollars from multiple investors.

The most recent case is a Georgia woman who, according to court records, made attempts to contact Moore after investing $20,000 to buy his new “Space City” collection of designer handbags.

Moore reportedly ignored her calls.

Other people who live in the Houston area claim they are victims of Moore and spoke to KHOU 11 News on Tuesday.

“You’re going to give other designers that are coming up a bad name because of what you're doing," said Joseph Mitchell, who claims to be a victim. "So now people are going to be like, 'No we are not going to mess with him.”

“So do us right and then maybe get somewhere," said Katrishca Barker, who also says she's a victim. "You’re not going to get anywhere doing this, you’re not, but in prison.”

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Moore’s case is being moved to the consumer fraud division.