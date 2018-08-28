MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A 20-year-old man was arrested after police say he confessed to killing his girlfriend and putting her body in the trunk of a car abandoned in Missouri City.

Missouri City Police say Troy Larue Parker is charged with murder in the death Sabrina Nicole Herrera, 19.

Investigators said police received a call about a missing person on Monday. The victim's family located her vehicle in the 1600 block of Bent Oak in Missouri City by using the Find a Friend app on her iPhone.

An officer inspected the car and located the victim’s body in the trunk. Investigators were then called to the scene.

They were able to establish a timeline of the victim’s whereabouts during the afternoon and discovered her boyfriend was the last to see her.

Police said the boyfriend was contacted, and during an interview, he confessed to killing the victim at his residence in the 8400 block of Quail Run. He then drove to Bent Oak with the victim in the trunk and parked the car.

The suspect was taken into custody and is being transported to the Fort Bend County Jail.

