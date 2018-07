HOUSTON - Investigators are responding to an officer involved shooting in north Houston.

The shooting happened on the 700 block of Doverside.

The Houston Police Department said they believe the suspect was involved in an aggravated robbery.

Investigators responding to an officer-involved shooting in the 700 block of Doverside (north Houston). Suspect believed to be involved in an aggravated robbery. No officers wounded. PIO en route. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 15, 2018

Police said the suspect was transported to Ben Taub Hospital for a gunshot wound. The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time.

No officers were injured.

