CYPRESS, Texas - Homicide investigators located the missing car belonging to a woman found murdered in her Cypress home Friday evening.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 9:30 a.m. from a citizen who said they saw the vehicle parked at Willowbrook Mall.

Update. HCSC Homicide have recovered murder victims PT cruiser. A citizen saw the vehicle parked last night at Willowbrook Mall. Vehicle is now being processed. — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 15, 2018

The vehicle has been ceased and is being processed, according Thomas Gilliland, a spokesman for HCSO.

On Friday, deputies were called to Pamela Johnson's home on the 12400 block of Bent Pine Drive after her brother tried numerous times to make contact with her. Gilliland updated the media during a press conference Friday night and said the last time Johnson's family had contact with her was late Thursday night.

Pamela Johnson was a 62-year old widow who worked at a #Kroger a 1/2 mile from her #Cypress home. Neighbors say she read the #Bible in her driveway, baked neighbors #Christmas cookies. Yesterday she was discovered dead in her #HarrisCo home, her car is now missing. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/8AVN5dfhNE — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) July 14, 2018

EMS went inside the home and found Johnson dead with restraints on her.

Gilliland told KHOU 11 News that deputies are going back to Johnson's home Sunday to continue processing for more evidence. They have already discovered that some items like her television, laptop and jewelry have been taken.

Johnson lived by herself and was hard of hearing. Deputies say that could make a person more vulnerable to become a victim of a crime.

Neighbors, like Cameron Kendrick, say they're saddened, stunned and angered by the news. "She was just a really nice lady. Real good neighbor," said Kendrick as he mowed his yard. His parent's home is next door to Johnson's.

"She’d just sit in the driveway and read her bible or do yard work. I mean, that was really her only routine that you could bet money on every day."

Neighbors have provided investigators with security camera footage from their homes. They are hoping this leads to a suspect identification.

